IEC Appeals to Voters to Consider Special Votes for Upcoming Election

CAPE TOWN - The country’s seventh national election is just six weeks away and the Electoral Commission in the Western Cape is appealing to voters to consider whether they need to apply for a special vote .
Applications for home visits for the elderly and infirm to cast their votes are also now open until 3 May. Those who will be travelling, and not in their home province, also need to apply to the IEC for a special vote either abroad or out of the province."We want voters to cast their minds forward and say: 'Where am I going to be?' If you are going overseas, you have until the 22nd of April to inform us that you are going overseas and at which embassy you will be at so that we can prepare that embassy.
If a voter intends to cast a ballot at a station outside their home province, they will only receive a national ballot and not a provincial or regional ballot paper as well. "If you want to vote on election day but not at your station, it’s important for voters to remember that you can’t come there on election day. You need to have notified us by the 17th of May."
Election Special Vote Electoral Commission Western Cape Home Visits Traveling Voting Station
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »