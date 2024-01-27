Identical Twins Reunite After Discovering They Were Abducted and Trafficked

Amy Khvitia and Ano Sartania, identical twins, were separated from their mother and sold to different families shortly after birth. Through a fortuitous encounter via a TV talent show and a TikTok video, they discovered that they were part of a larger group of babies in Georgia who had been abducted and trafficked. The quest for answers intensifies as they uncover the disturbing truth.





