A number of areas in the City of Cape Town will be without water from Monday, 30 October up to November 2023 due to planned maintenance. will be doing planned maintenance work in the identified areas, which will result in water supply disruptions.Plumstead and Wynbergpresently being done on the water supply network in these areas until Thursday, 30 November 2023.

This will result in the possibility of lower than usual pressures experienced for up to 1,5 hours during the day in some parts as the assessments progress. – Zero-pressure testing will be done on the water supply network in this areaHout Bay, Scott Estate, Chapmans Peak and Baviaanskloofrom 21:00 on Tuesday, 31 October 2023, overnight until 04:00 on Wednesday, 1 November 2023.

The City said Zero-pressure testing and step-testing are part of the installation process for pressure management technology. “Tests are done in advance to see if any unmapped inflows need to be considered before installing smart pressure-reducing valves. headtopics.com

“In these affected areas, some residents may experience low water pressure, and some may have no water coming out of their taps for some time during this overnight testing period. It is not possible to predict which areas or streets will experience disruptions,” the Metro said.

This will enable the maintenance team to safely do valve replacements and fire hydrant upgrades in the area. Notices indicating the dates of the affected roads will be circulated in advance. Residents are kindly requested to store sufficient water in advance and to keep their taps closed on the day to prevent water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored. headtopics.com

Northern parts of the City – Durbanville, Kraaifontein, Bloekombos, Wallacedene, Joostenbergvlakte and Bellville from 00:00 on Tuesday, 31 October 2023 until 24:00 on Wednesday, 1 November 2023.

