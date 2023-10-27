ICYMI: These parts of Cape Town will not have electricity on Saturday

Cape Town has a beautiful Blue Flag beach just for you! Here are five Mother City beaches you MUST visit this summer season. Photo: canvasays a necessary electricity supply interruption due to planned maintenance will be carried out in parts of Hout Bay and Llandudno on Saturday, 4 November 2023. ELECTRICITY SUPPLY INTERRUPTION IN CAPE TOWN

The municipality said maintenance will be carried out on Saturday, 4 November 2023, from 21:00 to 08:00 the following day for Footprint 2 or on an alternate date of 18 November 2023.The maintenance will be carried out again Saturday, 11 November 2023, from 21:00 to 08:00 the following day for Footprint 1.The municipality said this is critical maintenance to the major Bisschop Substation in the area.

“The maintenance work ensures a reliable electricity supply for residents in the areas,” the City of Cape Town said.“The electricity supply could be restored at any time and customers must please treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption. Residents are encouraged to switch off appliances as a precaution and to avoid damage caused by power surges when the power comes back on,” the City of Cape Town said. headtopics.com

