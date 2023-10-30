Icy Free State roads as snow falls amid countrywide weather warnings

Motorists have been warned of icy road conditions on the N3 highway in Harrismith and Van ReenenFree State motorists have been warned of icy conditions after some parts of the province received a dusting of snow on Monday morning.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Hillary Mophethe confirmed that it was"slightly snowing" on the N3 highway in Harrismith and Van Reenen. "The application of brine is in progress with traffic escorts to prevent ice formation on the surface. The road is still open for traffic at the moment," she said.

KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape were also warned to brace for snow on Monday, after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued warnings for icy conditions. According to the SAWS, snow can be expected around the Drakensberg and could lead to icy roads and railway lines, causing traffic disruptions."Smallstock farmers are encouraged to shelter animals and pets. Dress warmly and stay as dry as possible. Put out candles and fires that can spread out before going to sleep to avoid a fire. Make contact with your closest disaster manager or community leader and keep listening to the radio for updates," the SAWS said. headtopics.com

"The SAWS alert indicates that conditions are highly favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with large, damaging hail, heavy downpours, and strong, destructive surface winds in the western regions of the province," department spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu said.

Meanwhile, the SAWS also warned of damaging winds between Cape Columbine and Gqeberha, as well as over the western parts of the country, from the Northern Cape to the Garden Route.Longer travel times are expected as well as localised problems for high-sided vehicles, especially on the N7. localised reduced visibility due to dust and sand storms and a risk of localised runaway fires.Residents were warned of the potential of large amounts of small hail. headtopics.com

