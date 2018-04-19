ICTGlobe: A Journey of Evolution in the South African ICT Industry

In November 2023, we dive into the remarkable journey of ICTGlobe, a South African tech solutions provider, as it evolved into a leading end-to-end ICT company, and discover its comprehensive services to South African resellers and a dynamic approach to ICT Evolution. ICTGlobe, a prominent player in the South African technology landscape, has shown unwavering adaptability in shaping its offerings and business model to stay at the forefront of the ever-changing ICT industry.

By remaining committed to crafting cutting-edge ICT solutions and adopting the latest industry practices, ICTGlobe has consistently delivered unparalleled value to its reseller partners. Back in 2000, when ICTGlobe was founded, the tech industry was teeming with specialised ICT companies, each catering to specific solution sets. Companies had to collaborate with numerous technology partners to create an effective ICT infrastructure. However, times have changed, and ICT companies have realised that the most efficient way to serve their clients is by offering a one-stop shop for all their technology need

