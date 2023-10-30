ICRC Says Searching for 15,000 People Missing Due to Ukraine Conflict

Minor Hotels celebrates International Chef’s Day with South African Chefs making…MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is currently trying to locate about 15,000 people who went missing during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and is working with all relevant authorities, including those in Moscow, ICRC Director of Operations Martin Schuepp told Sputnik.

The views of authors published on South Africa Today are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of South Africa Today. By viewing, visiting, using, or interacting with SouthAfricaToday.net, you are agreeing to all the provisions of the

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATodayNews »

Boks’ World Cup triumph ‘for the fans, for South Africa,’ says NienaberSpringbok coach Jacques Nienaber, who will now leave his job, has dedicated the team's World Cup win to the fans and South Africa. Read more ⮕

SpaceX to Support Internet Communications With International Organizations in GazaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

With record ocean temps, is the Great Barrier Reef facing catastrophe?South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Welkom rapist on the runSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Alleged cloned vehicle traced by the Hartswater SAPS K9 UnitSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Ukrainian Drone Crashes Into Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Damages Its WallsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕