Iconic arcade closed

Msunduzi Municipality closed the building for tenants between Theatre and Timber Lane due to illegal connections. The municipality alleges that the building owes R3 million in levies. Photo: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Pietermaritzburg’s iconic Harwin’s Arcade in Theatre Lane in the CBD, was closed during a city blitz on Thursday, due to its deplorable state and illegal electricity connections. Msunduzi Municipality went on a blitz disconnecting illegal water and electricity connections and demolishing run-down buildings around the city on Thursday.Deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize, council speaker councilor Eunice Majola and members of different portfolios from the city led the unannounced blitz exercise.
The team of Msunduzi officials went to various parts of the city, disconnecting and even demolishing some of the problem buildings, while more were shut down. "The operation has seen the removal of illegal electricity and water connections, shutting down of buildings and businesses that are flouting regulations and by-laws, the demolition of dilapidated buildings and illegal structures.
The multi-disciplinary operation is intended to encourage business owners to abide by the law. The municipality will continue cracking the whip on non-compliance and blatant disregard of the city bylaws in order to ensure that the law order is restored in the city.
Council speaker Majola said they kept the operation secret to avoid a situation where, when they get to the targeted areas, they find them clean or locked, with the occupants having fled. She said one main building was demolished while other outside buildings, which were built illegally, were also demolished.