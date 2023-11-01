Icann wants new internet domains for South Africa

Whether South African companies and individuals warm to them, though, remains a big question – the .co.za domain is by far the most popular internet domain locally and is the default for many companies, despite the launch by Icann of new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) such as .africa and .capetown in recent years.

“Icann used to have 22 domain names in total. That was 10 years ago. After the first gTLD project to accept new domains, we ended up with the current 1 300 domains,” Dandjinou said. The second part of the programme will be kick-started in two or three years’ time only. “What we are doing now is the preparatory phase.”

As part of the new project, new language scripts will be introduced into gTLDs, too. “The internet’s domain name system is expanding to support more scripts in domain names and e-mail addresses by making new top-level domains available,” Icann said in a statement.

“Icann is taking this step to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background, culture, language or location, is able to make full use of the internet. While more than 60% of the world has access to the internet, many are left behind due to language barriers and a lack of a universally inclusive infrastructure. While most domain names are in a Latin-based script like English, only one in 20 people worldwide speak English as their native language,” it said.

IDNs, Icann said, will allow people to use internet domains in local languages and scripts, and are formed using characters from different scripts, including Arabic, Chinese and Cyrillic.

