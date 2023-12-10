IBM and Meta Launch AI Alliance to Support Open Innovation in AI

AI advancements are leading to new opportunities that can improve how we work, live, learn and interact with one another. Open and transparent innovation is essential to empower a broad spectrum of AI researchers, builders, and adopters with the information and tools needed to harness these advancements in ways that prioritize safety, diversity, economic opportunity and benefits to all.

While there are many individual companies, start-ups, researchers, governments, and others who are committed to open science and open technologies and want to participate in the new wave of AI innovation, more collaboration and information sharing will help the community innovate faster and more inclusively, and identify specific risks and mitigate those risks before putting a product into the world. IBM and Meta have launched the AI Alliance, a group of leading organisations across industry, startup, academia, research and government coming together to support open innovation and open science in A





ITOnlineSA » / 🏆 16. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Life Healthcare Reports Strong Results and Updates on Alliance Medical Group Sale[LISTEN] ‘When you can sell something at 11 times & your share is trading at only 6 times, it’s a big value unlock for shareholders,’ - Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood on the sale of Alliance Medical Group business in the UK on SAFM MarketUpdate.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

COPE ends Makhubele's membership after she signs party up to new allianceParty president, Mosioua Lekota, said while it had considered forming part of the alliance, Colleen Makhubele was not given the go-ahead to sign up the party.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

World Broadband Alliance Commits to Accelerating Fibre Roll-out in AfricaThe World Broadband Alliance (WBBA) recently held a conference in Cape Town, where stakeholders pledged to speed up the deployment of fibre across Africa. The event, which took place during AfricaCom, brought together industry leaders and experts to discuss the importance of fibre infrastructure in the digital age. The consensus was that legislative changes and supportive policies are necessary to accelerate fibre deployment. Many African countries and operators are expected to launch fibre strategies and practices to support this initiative.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

COPE leader Lekota refutes claims party facing leadership crisisOn Monday, Lekota announced that Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele’s membership had been terminated after claiming the party had joined a newly formed alliance named the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA).

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Launch of African Union's Reconstruction and Development Awareness WeekThe African Union announces the launch of the third edition of the Reconstruction and Development Awareness Week, focusing on peacebuilding and addressing challenges in Africa. The event aims to highlight the importance of peacebuilding and reconstruction efforts in the continent amidst complex challenges and a polarized global climate.

Source: _AfricanUnion - 🏆 39. / 51 Read more »

ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba Addresses Supporters During Election Manifesto LaunchActionSA leader Herman Mashaba speaks out against corrupt government officials and vows to root out corruption in South Africa during the party's election manifesto launch. The party is preparing for its first national elections next year.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »