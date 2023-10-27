‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If Chiefs Announce…’

Kaizer Chiefs Sporting director Kaizer Motaung jr and Molefi Ntseki during their Carling Knockout clash against AmaZulu FC at the FNB Stadium.The latest news on Kaizer Chiefs' coaching search and Rulani Mokwena celebrating a milestone at Downs has remained in his current role has invited some comments from Soccer Laduma's loyal readers.
Mokwena hasn't been able to win a cup competition yet, coming agonisingly close in the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates, going down on penalties. Here's how the readers reacted to the"One-Year In Charge: Rulani's Journey As Downs Head Coach" story:"Ntseki FC supporters hate him but they would want him to coach their team. Keep humbling them coach," says Saavedra.
"Wow, congratulations my coach I wish you all the best in your career, I know one day you will make SA proud."A Siya crew source revealed that Kaizer Chiefs could be looking at renewing their interest in AS FAR head coach Nasreddine Nabi for the second time this year. headtopics.com
Although Chiefs' approach of Nabi was denied prior to Ntseki's appointment, sources revealed that the club were keen on bringing in the Tunisian coach before talks between both parties broke down. "Seems like there's a battle for power within the Motaungs and that is rubbing off badly on the team," says ghettovillage411."If this is case, l would want to dismiss all of those who negotiate that deal if I were in charge," says user633055.