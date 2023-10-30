“I saw the penalty but no comment” Ten Hag reacts to derby defeat

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag reacted to his side’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

A brace from Erlin Haaland and a late goal from Phil Foden gave City all the three points at Old Trafford. The defeat is United’s fifth of the season so far and their hopes of competing for the title are now all but buried after Sunday’s trashing.“The penalty changed the game. I don’t have a comment on it. I don’t have a comment. Yes but no comment,” said the“Especially the first half, the game-plan went perfectly. Only the penalty changed the game. The first half, we played very well. We defended very good, closing the spaces, getting into the press, keeping them away from our own goal.

“Only one big save by Andre , they almost didn’t create . We had opportunities, two or three great breaks, but didn’t benefit from it,” said ten Hag.The Dutch coach said the game-plan worked well in the first half but his side’s lack of discipline in the second half allowed City to capitalise and dominate the match. headtopics.com

