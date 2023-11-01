‘I Just Don’t Know What’s Happening At Chiefs’

Chiefs have already been knocked out of two competitions, namely the MTN8 and Carling Knockout respectively, while the team’s results in the League have been disappointing. The disappointing results have led to club management making premature changes in the technical team as Molefi Ntseki made way for Cavin Johnson in the position of head coach.Get 14 days free to read all the stories on SNL24.com. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.