'I had to Google the word!': Bavuma wary of 'mercurial' Pakistan threat

A win over Babar Azam's charges will put South Africa in a very strong position to qualify for the semi-finals.South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma admitted on Thursday that he was so stunned by seeing Pakistan described as"mercurial" that he had to"Google the word" out of respect for his opponents ahead of their World Cup clash.

Bavuma, however, is wary of the challenge posed by Pakistan, who can be frustratingly mediocre one day but devastatingly brilliant the next. "I had to Google the word, but it spoke about how a team can be good one day and not so good the next.Pakistan have won six of the last 10 meetings with South Africa, including by 49 runs when they met at Lord's in the 2019 World Cup.Get the Sport Report to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.Current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made 69 that day in a total of 308 before they limited the Proteas to 259 in their 50 overs.

Known for falling at crucial stages of international tournaments, a habit that has earned them the tag of"chokers," Bavuma hopes South Africa's recent performances can change the narrative."I think we probably looked at ways as to how we can maybe divert our attention away, not necessarily using the chokers tag, but how do we address and deal with the expectation." headtopics.com

"We haven't finalised the team. We haven't seen the wicket yet. It's still under covers, but definitely, you can expect for Shamsi to come into play," said Bavuma of the left-arm spinner.

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

Handling pressure is key, says Bavuma, as Proteas prepare for PakistanCaptain Temba Bavuma believes the Proteas can handle the increasing pressure they face at the Cricket World Cup. Read more ⮕

Under-pressure Bavuma returns as Proteas lean on 'grandpa' Simons for Chepauk insightsUnder-pressure Bavuma returns as Proteas lean on 'grandpa' Simons for Chepauk insights Read more ⮕

Google flagged Samsung apps as spywareGoogle’s Play Protect malware scanning service for Android incorrectly flagged Samsung Wallet and Samsung Messages as harmful apps last week. Read more ⮕

Telegram blocks Hamas channels for Google Play Store guideline violationsWhile Telegram has blocked two Hamas channels on Android devices, it is unclear whether it has done the same on the iOS version of the app. Read more ⮕

Google's pain is Microsoft's gainGoogle's cloud business crawled to its slowest in at least 11 quarters, even as sales at Microsoft's cloud unit boomed. Read more ⮕

TikTok Video of Cape Town Xhosa Woman Using Google Translate to Flirt With Venda Man Has SA LaughingA TikTok video shows a Xhosa woman's dating adventures with a Venda man. Mzansi peeps were amused as she navigated the language barrier using Google. Read more ⮕