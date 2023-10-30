I don’t get rugby… but Siya Kolisi’s arms

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi celebrates winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on 28 October 2023. (Photo by Frank Fife/ AFP)

I never understood rugby. Never “got” it. And yet somehow on Saturday night I played every second of that match. Didn’t we all? By the end I was flapping on the edge of the couch, squawking, trying not to vomit. Never have seven seconds been so interminable. After the final whistle, I was shaking. I wanted Siya Kolisi to comfort me in his beautiful arms (sorry, Rachel).

I mean, the rainbow nation may have survived the 1994 election; yes, we were world players now – but why did they keep throwing the ball backwards? And why was a try not called a succeed? When we were at school – white, English-speaking school – football was the game of choice, or soccer as we called it.

Rugby was the sport of the Afrikaans hoërskool down the road, of the kids who didn’t wear shoes, the kids we sparred with, yelling “Dutchman” to their “rooinek”. headtopics.com

