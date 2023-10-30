‘I can’t believe what we’ve achieved,’ says Kolisi as he thanks coaching team

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi lets out a roar in celebration after the Boks beat the All Blacks in the World Cup final on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Double Rugby World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi says that from where he started out in life he would never have dreamed about where he currently is and to have achieved what he has, after the Springboks clinched back to back World Cupssurvived a second half fightback from a 14-man All Blacks side to become the first side to ever lift the Webb Ellis Cup on four occasions.
“There are not a lot of things going right in our country and we have the privilege to be able to do what we love and inspire people in life, not just sports people. “Where I come from I couldn’t dream I could be here today. We come from different walks of life. I had my own goals and ambitions. headtopics.com
“I want to look after my family and I want to give back to my community. You need to come and see South Africa to understand. When we come together nothing can stop us, not just in sport but also in life.”It is the end of the road for the current Bok coaching group, with Nienaber heading off to Irish giants Leinster as their head coach, while assistant coach Felix Jones will be joining England, and Kolisi was emotional in giving his thanks to his mentor.
“It hasn’t been an easy journey. I can’t believe what we’ve achieved today. The coaching staff have been ridiculous. I have worked with Jacques since I was 17 years old,” said Kolisi. “I couldn’t tackle. When he and Rassie used to come to training it was full contact. You had to show that you could do this. headtopics.com