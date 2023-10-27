Hurricane causes 27 deaths, severe damage in Mexico’s Acapulco

View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, taken on October 26, 2023. – Hurricane Otis killed at least 27 people as it lashed Mexico’s beach resort city of Acapulco as a scale-topping category 5 storm, officials said Thursday, in what residents called a “total disaster.” (Photo by FRANCISCO ROBLES / AFP)

Hurricane Otis caused at least 27 deaths and major damage as it lashed Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco as a scale-topping category 5 storm, officials said Thursday. Otis crashed into Acapulco with furious winds of 270 kilometers per hour, shattering windows, uprooting trees and largely cutting off communications and road links with the region.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrived at the scene late Wednesday, after his convoy found roads blocked by landslides and other debris, forcing officials to walk part of the way.“The shops had all been looted, people were fighting for things. So we decided to walk as there wasn’t anything left there,” he said.

Others said an overflowing river and collapsed bridges had cut off communities near Acapulco, home to about 780 000 people.Migrants brave 10-day journey through Mexico, reach US border on freight train headtopics.com

He described the storm as “disastrous” and said that it was only thanks to the actions of people who sought shelter that there were not more deaths.The government would begin an airlift to deliver aid and materials to the region, Lopez Obrador said.Otis rapidly intensified within hours from a tropical storm to the most powerful category of the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale before hitting land, taking authorities by surprise.

“It’s unprecedented in the country in recent times, not only because of the way it strengthened so quickly but also the magnitude of the hurricane,” Lopez Obrador said.

Read more:

TheCitizen_News »