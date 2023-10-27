Hurricane causes 27 deaths, severe damage in Mexico's Acapulco

ACAPULCO, Mexico - Hurricane Otis caused at least 27 deaths and major damage as it lashed Mexico's resort city of Acapulco as a scale-topping category 5 storm, officials said Thursday.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrived at the scene late Wednesday, after his convoy found roads blocked by landslides and other debris, forcing officials to walk part of the way."Acapulco is a total disaster. It is not what it was before," said 24-year-old Eric Hernandez.

"The shops had all been looted, people were fighting for things. So, we decided to walk as there wasn't anything left there," he said. Others said an overflowing river and collapsed bridges had cut off communities near Acapulco, home to about 780,000 people.Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez told a news conference Thursday that 27 people were dead and four were missing.He described the storm as "disastrous" and said that it was only thanks to the actions of people who sought shelter that there were not more deaths.The government would begin an airlift to deliver aid and materials to the region, Lopez Obrador said.

Telephone communications began to resume while the main highway from Mexico City to Acapulco was reopened.Otis rapidly intensified within hours from a tropical storm to the most powerful category of the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale before hitting land, taking authorities by surprise.

"It's unprecedented in the country in recent times, not only because of the way it strengthened so quickly but also the magnitude of the hurricane," Lopez Obrador said. The World Meteorological Organisation described the hurricane as "one of the most rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones on record.""The building shook as if there was an earthquake," Citlali Portillo, a tourist accommodation manager, told the television channel Televisa, adding that she had taken shelter in a bathtub.

The storm overturned vehicles and even left a car in the lobby of a luxury hotel, surrounded by broken glass and debris.Jose Luis Flores, a 72-year-old visitor from San Diego in the United States, said his vacation had become a "tragedy."