Humble: Cheslin Kolbe gives RWC medal to tiny fan [watch]

Today he left many even more proud after he gave his RWC medal to the young boy who had spoken on stage at the Multichoice event earlier today.Cheslin Kolbe’s goodness knows no bounds On Saturday evening last week, then Springboks defeated New Zealand to become the only country in the world to win the Rugby World Cup four times.

The amazing achievement is still being celebrated by South Africans across the country who came out in numbers to welcome the players home from France on Tuesday this week. SA was left teary-eyed by this sweet exchange between Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe. Images via X: @robertmarawaAs part of the celebrations, the Springboks were hosted at the MultiChoice studios on Wednesday this week.In this particular clip, winger Cheslin Kolbe can be seen heading on stage to give his RWC medal to the little boy holding the mic.

