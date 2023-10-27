Humble beginnings: Rassie Erasmus reveals ‘Oom who raised me’

Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus has shared a glimpse of his humble beginnings, including the “Oom” who helped raise him.

The SA Rugby director tweeted for the first time this week following the team’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final victory against England last weekend.In it was a man dear to his heart. He tweeted: “Hierdie Oom Awie het my help grootmaak op die plaas ”.Rassie – real name Johan – was born in the small town of Dispatch in the Eastern Cape. Before becoming a player himself, he enrolled in the military, where he would met now Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber.Erasmus had a difficult childhood, with his father’s struggles with alcoholism later helping him connect with players from similar experiences.

The couple have been married for over 20 years and are parents to three daughters, twins Nikki and Carli, and a younger child, Janie.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Cheeky Rassie Erasmus’ latest Twitter gimmickRassie Erasmus has pulled off another social media stunt without posting anything specific on his accounts. Read more ⮕

‘Team comes first’: Rassie Erasmus shows love to Bongi MbonambiSpringboks boss Rassie Erasmus has been praised for supporting Bongi Mbonambi, who was accused of racially attacking England's Tom Curry Read more ⮕

PROFILE: Rassie Erasmus the Springboks puppet master who divides opinionRassie Erasmus describes himself in his biography as 'a quiet, uncomplicated person' and far from the extrovert many perceive him to be. Read more ⮕

Rassie Erasmus’ powerful show of support for BongiRassie Erasmus' X header change, is a subtle yet powerful gesture of support that's making waves in the world of South African rugby. Read more ⮕

Rassie Erasmus: The enigmatic rugby maestroRassie Erasmus stands as a figure of intrigue and controversy, often leaving spectators and fans on opposing sides of the spectrum.. Read more ⮕

Minister of Sport openly tries to recruit Rassie Erasmus for BafanaSouth Africa's Minister of Sport, Zizi Kodwa, believes Rassie Erasmus could and should be the man to fix the national soccer team, Bafana Bafana. Read more ⮕