Humane's AI Pin: A Daily Companion Wearable

The new offering is designed to be a daily companion to assist wearers with all manner of requests. The end goal for the device is not abundantly clear, but it has gone on sale in selected regions for $699.The company this week officially debuted its AI Pin, which is the market-ready version of a prototype that Humane CEO, Imran Chaudhri, showcased duringWell that is the question we have been asking ourselves ever since word of the AI Pin first crossed our path earlier this week.

The actual wearable uses a magnet to attach to your clothing, or to be secured to something else that you’re using. It consists of two main components, the Pin module itself which houses a Snapdragon processor (model not disclosed), as well as a small projector to beam information onto your hand, along with a series of sensors and a speaker to handle the voice interface of the wearable.There is also a 13MP camera on the unit that is capable of capturing photos and video, but those features will only arrive after a software updat

South Africa Headlines Read more: HTXTAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.