Huge queues at Gaza bakeries as war shortages bite

More than half of Gaza's population - some 1.4 million people - have fled their homes since the war erupted.

Palestinians storm a UN-run aid supply center, that distributes food to displaced families following Israel’s call for more than one million residents in northern Gaza to move south for their safety, in Deir al-Balah on October 28, 2023. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

Etidal al-Masri got up before dawn to reach the bakery in Rafah in the hopes of getting enough bread to feed her relatives who were bombed out of their home.Masri fled her home in the northern Beit Hanun area to seek shelter at a school run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in this southern Gaza town, but has been finding it hard to get basic supplies. headtopics.com

“Because of the chaos, my turn didn’t come,” she told AFP outside the bakery where huge crowds people come to seek bread as war-torn Gaza struggles with dire shortages of food, water and fuel. More than half of Gaza’s population – some 1.4 million people – have fled their homes since the war erupted on October 7, with Israel relentlessly bombarding the territory after Hamas militants went on the rampage, killing 1,400 people in the worst attack in Israel’s history.Since then, medics in Hamas-run Gaza say more than 8,000 people have been killed, with the authorities saying tens of thousands of buildings have been damaged or destroyed, among them some 40 bakeries.

“I feel upset, I can’t give everyone bread. The bakery is hand-operated and produces 30 bundles (of pitta) an hour… this is much less than people need,” he said.The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) has described the conditions as “unimaginably desperate” after Israel cut normal supplies of food, water and power to Gaza, notably blocking fuel on grounds it could be exploited by Hamas for weapons and explosives. headtopics.com

