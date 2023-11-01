Huge change to Eskom’s R254-billion bailout

This would take the form of an interest-free subordinated loan to be settled in Eskom shares rather than cash. In addition, Eskom could not incur additional debt during the relief period without Treasury approval.

“The Eskom Debt Relief Amendment Bill which we are tabling today seeks to enhance the enforceability of the conditions agreed under the debt relief agreement.” “ provides for the reduction of the amount of debt relief available to Eskom, in the event that the entity does not comply with the National Treasury conditions,” said Godongwana.

