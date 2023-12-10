Huawei's ICT Talent Job Fair Provides Employment Opportunities for Graduates

In late November, 40 skilled young graduates who’ve taken part in Huawei’s ICT Academy, got the invaluable opportunity to put themselves forward to prospective employers at Huawei’s annual ICT Talent Job Fair. The annual fair is the culmination of the Huawei ICT Academy Programme, and aims to nurture ICT talent and empower women in technology, by promoting local Huawei-certified graduates to Huawei partners and offer them employment opportunities.

Since launching the programme in 2017, more than 286 graduates have been placed in jobs at Huawei and its channel partners. At this year’s event, students had the opportunity to do onsite interviews with six Huawei partner organisations, namely; Altron, BCX, M Technologies, IT Naledi, Gijima, and Reflex Solutions. Participants have all attended the Huawei ICT Academy, in which they studied courses in cutting edge technologies like 5G, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence. These academies are located in leading tertiary institutions in South Africa, including universities and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges





htxtafrica » / 🏆 42. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ICTGlobe: A Journey of Evolution in the South African ICT IndustryDiscover the remarkable journey of ICTGlobe, a South African tech solutions provider, as it evolved into a leading end-to-end ICT company and its comprehensive services to South African resellers. Learn about its dynamic approach to ICT Evolution and commitment to delivering unparalleled value to its partners.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

British Football Academy to Scout for South African Talent for English Premier LeagueSouth African football players who have dreamed of playing in the English Premier League may now realise it with the launch of the British Football Academy, which will scout for local talent to play in the strongest-ranked league in the world.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Jeremy Loops Presents The Cape Open Air: A Celebration Of Local Talent At Muizenberg Park [Video]South African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 43. / 51 Read more »

These countries are the best at attracting world’s top talentSingapore and the US rounded out the top three slots in the list dominated by European nations — seven out of the top 10.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Huawei's Array of Gadgets for the Tech EnthusiastDiscover Huawei's range of sophisticated and high-performance gadgets that seamlessly integrate into your everyday life. The HUAWEI MateBook D15, with its powerful processor and stunning display, is perfect for professionals on the move. Experience the convenience of the Super Device Smart Office feature for seamless integration with your smartphone.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Enhance Your Digital Experience with HUAWEI's Tech ProductsHUAWEI offers a range of tech products for enhancing the digital experience. The HUAWEI MateBook D15, with its 11th gen Intel Core processor and FullView display, is ideal for professionals on the move.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »