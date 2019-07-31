Huawei President Highlights Digitalisation and Decarbonisation at AfricaCom 2023

Leo Chen, President of Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa gave his opening keynote for the AfricaCom 2023, a major ICT event on the African continent. In his opening keynote for AfricaCom 2023, Africa’s largest tech conference, currently underway in Cape Town; Leo Chen, President of Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa laid out how two transformative forces, digitalisation and decarbonisation, are driving humanity towards an intelligent world.

Africa, he said, can ride a new wave of “digital-physical convergence”, which marks a new phase of digitalisation, to leapfrog development in the digital economy era. To achieve these goals, Chen believes that, “Africa’s first priority must be to accelerate the development of connectivity infrastructure.”“This process will generate far more data than it does today. So, we need a more secure, reliable, and developed network to act as the foundation for digitalisation.” This infrastructure, he pointed out, should be more advanced, more future-proof, and more inclusive and accessibl

South Africa Headlines Read more: BUSİNESSTECHSA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Pan-Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA) Wins Africa Food Prize 2023Press Release - The Pan-Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA) has been honored with the prestigious Africa Food Prize for 2023, recognizing their exceptional leadership in the development of numerous bean varieties that improve farm productivity and profitability, and meet increasing consumer demand. The announcement was made by Africa Food Prize Chairperson, and former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete during the AGRF2023 held in Tanzania.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: Huawei at AfricaCom 2022: nonstop innovation to fuel Africa's digital futurePromoted | Huawei had a big presence at this year's AfricaCom, sharing insight on cutting-edge trends in the industry.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: 22 Farm attacks, 3 farm murders in South Africa, January 2023 - South Africa TodayDuring the month of January 2023, there were twenty two farm attacks and three farm murders in South Africa End violence!

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

ITNEWSAFRİCA: IOT Forum Africa 2023 - IT News Africa | EventsIOTFA 2023 will bring together leading experts in the IoT industry to discuss the latest developments and trends in IoT and its impact on our lives. Book your seat before 01 March 2023 and save R1,000! Click here to register: Innovative IOTFA23 🚀

Source: ITNewsAfrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: What Should Be the Top Priority for Africa in 2023?Blog - On Monday, January 30, the Brookings Africa Growth Initiative (AGI) will launch its annual flagship report, Foresight Africa. DESCOLONIZADORA Flat DESCOLONIZADORA Flat

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Farming in South Africa - 6 Things That Need Urgent Attention in 2023Analysis - South Africa's agriculture remains an important sector of the economy and holds great potential to reduce poverty. It's also central to the political economy of the country, as evident in the governing African National Congress's (ANC) recent policy documents.

Source: allafrica | Read more »