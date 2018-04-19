Huawei hosts Operations Transformation Forum Africa 2023

As part of AfricaCom 2023, Huawei this week hosted the Operations Transformation Forum Africa 2023 (OTF Africa 2023). The forum brought together leading African operators, industry partners and organisations, and other top experts to discuss how the telecoms industry can use digital intelligence to unlock new opportunities.

Held under the theme, “Embrace Digital Intelligence, Explore the New Blue Ocean” discussions at the event focused on using innovative digital services to explore a new blue ocean for growth in the consumer and home markets by building unique advantages for carrier operators through advanced infrastructure and network convergence. Operators also shared their own successful examples of reshaping O&M modes to improve user experience and O&M efficiency, create new business models with mobile money, and enhance infrastructure innovation.“As the digital intelligence era is heading,” said Danwill Duan, President of Huawei Southern Africa Delivery & Service Business, “businesses must ramp up transformation and step into the intelligent er

