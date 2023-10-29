HT Report: Sundowns 0-0 Al Ahly

NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 18: Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Carling Knockout match between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on October 18, 2023 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly could not be separated after the opening 45 minutes at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon.With Mothobi Mvala suspended, Boutouil moved to the centre of the defence as Aubrey Modiba was recalled at left-back as the only change from Tuesday's draw against Petro de Luanda.

Rulani Mokwena's charges dominated from the onset, with Marcelo Allende dictating the play from the middle of the park although clear-cut chances were hard to come by in the early stages. The first clear-cut chance arrived on 30 minutes when Thapelo Maseko managed to get on the end of a delightful cross before seeing his close-range brilliantly turned away by Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawy. headtopics.com

Al Ahly, meanwhile, certainly remembered the hiding they received at the hands of Sundowns on their last visit to South Africa, with Marcel Koller's quite happy to sit back and soak up the pressure in the frist half.Williams, Kekana, Coetzee, Boutouil, Mudau, Mokoena, Modiba, Allende, Zwane, Sirino, MasekoD.Onyango, De Reuck, Lebusa, B.

Kekana says Sundowns are going for the kill against Al AhlyMamelodi Sundowns are preparing for their African Football League semi-final against Al Ahly this Sunday looking for a win. Read more ⮕

Egypt Legend Warns Al Ahly Ahead Of Sundowns ClashEgypt Legend Warns Al Ahly Ahead Of Sundowns Clash Read more ⮕

Wary Sundowns defender ready for a tough Ahly clashMamelodi Sundowns must be ready for a tough clash against Al Ahly and that is the warning from wary defender Khuliso Mudau. Read more ⮕

Tau confident of Al-Ahly’s victory against SundownsTau reckons they have improved a lot since the last time the two sides met as Ahly went on to be crowned champions of Africa. Read more ⮕

Mamelodi Sundowns confirm FIFA+ live stream for Al Ahly clashHere's how you can live stream today's African Football League semi-final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly online Read more ⮕

Starting XIs: Sundowns v Al AhlyStarting XIs: Sundowns v Al Ahly Read more ⮕