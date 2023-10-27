HT Report: Pirates 1-0 Polokwane City

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 29: Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City FC at Orlando Stadium on August 29, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)Pirates made two changes following their draw against AmaZulu, as Karim Kimvuidi made his first start and Miguel Timm was recalled while Kermit Erasmus joined Monnapule Saleng and Zakhele Lepasa on the bench.

The Buccaneers started on the front foot but they nearly conceded from a counter-attack on nine minutes after Hlayisi Chauke latched onto a cross by Tholo Matuludi but his close-range shot was saved by goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi.

Jose Riveiro's charges looked for openings through combination play and they only came close to going ahead on the half-hour mark after Kimvuidi went through on goal but his low diagonal strike was parried away by shot-stopper Manuel Sapunga. headtopics.com

City were alert on transitions, as Ndumiso Mabena had a good chance a minute later to break the deadlock against his former side after he got a cut-back unmarked on the edge of the box but his shot missed narrowly wide.

The hosts eventually went ahead just before the interval after Patrick Maswanganyi tucked home a cut-back by Thembinkosi Lorch in the box.35. Buthelezi, 27. Xoki, 49. Ndah, 2. Monyane, 7. Hotto, 30. Baloni, 4. Timm, 28. Maswanganyi, 3. Lorch, 25. Kimvuidi, 17. Makgopa1. Sapunga, 2. Matuludi, 33. Ndlovu, 4. Nikani, 34. Nkaki, 21. Kambala, 17. Mashikinya, 8. Mabena, 9. Chauke, 7. Ramabu, 11. Appollis26. Myataza, 5. K. Baloyi, 20. Fikizolo, 16. Goovadia, 15. Raphadu, 3. Nkwe, 35. L. Baloyi, 31. headtopics.com

