HT Report: CT Spurs 2-1 Pirates

Orlando Pirates entered the halftime break trailing Cape Town Spurs 2-1 in their DStv Premiership encounter on Wednesday evening.The Buccaneers made two changes after their draw against Polokwane City, as Thabang Monare and Kermit Erasmus were recalled while Zakhele Lepasa and Monnapule Saleng continued to start from the bench.
Spurs had a perfect start after Lubeni Haukongo gave them the lead inside the first two minutes with a sweeping finish at the back post from a cross by Ashley Cupido. Jose Riveiro's charges picked up the tempo of their game, asking questions of the home side and they had a big opening ten minutes before the break after a cross by Deon Hotto that needed a tap-in but Evidence Makgopa could not stick his leg out to connect.
The Buccaneers were punished immediately after that as Jarrod Moroole doubled the lead for Sean Connor's men after he he beat the offside trap to go through on goal and scored from a rebound after shot-stopper Melusi Buthelezi parried his initial shot.
Spurs had a glorious chance to add a third goal from the restart as Cupido broke clear on goal but he was denied by Buthelezi in a one-on-one. Makgopa eventually pulled a goal back for Pirates just before the interval with a free close-range header after Tapelo Xoki's cut-back header at the back post.Ramsbottom, Daniels, Nel, Moroole, Phewa, Buchanan, Morton, Haukongo, Dortley, Lukhubeni, CupidoButhelezi, Xoki, Ndah, Monyane, Hotto, Monare, Timm, Maswanganyi, Lorch, Erasmus, Makgopa
