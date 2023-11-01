HT Report: Al Ahly 0-0 Sundowns, More Williams Heroics!

Just days after coach Marcel Koller complained about not getting a penalty, Al Ahly were awarded a spot-kick after eight minutes for Ronwen Williams' foul on Percy Tay. However, the Sundowns goalkeeper would redeem himself by saving Ali Maâloul's spot-kick.
The home side remained on the attack and they were nearly gifted an opener on 28 minutes when Williams dropped a cross in the box, but the Sundowns shot-stopper shot-stopper had Rivaldo Coetzee to thank for blocking Kaharaba's goal-bound shot.
Sundowns, meanwhile, were unable to carve out any serious openings and were restricted to strikes from distance, none of which threatened Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy. It was a dominant first-half display from the reigning African champions but the only thing missing from their performance was a goal.
