HRW accuses Uganda of crackdown on activists protesting oil project

It is facing legal action in France, and the European Parliament has raised concerns over the wrongful imprisonment of environmental activists and the eviction of people from their land without adequate compensation.

HRW interviewed 31 people in Uganda and Tanzania between March and September 2023, including 21 activists, many of whom said they had faced a barrage of threats, harassment and arrests without charge. Activists working in Uganda's capital Kampala as well as Buliisa and Hoima, the two towns closest to the oilfields, said their offices were raided in 2021.

Jealousy Mugisha, one of those displaced by the project, travelled to France for a court hearing and said he was detained and interrogated for hours after returning to Uganda. One of those interviewed said he was detained during a protest in June at Uganda's parliament and beaten by uniformed parliamentary security officials and others who used "batons, gun butts, and... their boots to step on our heads."

