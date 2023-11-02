National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with fitness companies on Wednesday.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİEFLYZA: SAPS Slim-Down: Fannie Masemola Secures Cops Discounts With Virgin Active and Planet FitnessThe South African Police Service is fixated on improving fitness and well-being in the police force with gym discounts from Virgin Active and Planet Fitness

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Godongwana’s adjusted budget ‘not a lifeline, but manipulation’Godongwana said Saps, SANDF, the FIC, home affairs and the Border Management Authority received additional allocations.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: South Africa can’t afford an extra public holiday, say expertsExperts warn that the extra public holiday will only hurt businesses that are already struggling with productivity in South Africa.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: Getting sassy with SASE - TechCentralPromoted | Experts from Dimension Data and Palo Alto Networks unpack the benefits of SASE in this episode of TCS+.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Zimbabwe: Doubts Grow Over Who'll Benefit From UAE Carbon Deal for Fifth of ZimbabweAnalysis - Carbon credit projects may make profits for a Dubai-based firm, but experts and locals are sceptical about benefits to communities and the climate.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

NEWS24: 'How will they chase criminals if they are not fit?': Experts weigh in on SAPS joining forces with gyms'How will they chase criminals if they are not fit?': Experts weigh in on SAPS joining forces with gyms

Source: News24 | Read more »