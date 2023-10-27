How to watch the Springboks v All Blacks for just R19,95

In what is a savvy reference back to the Boks’ first World Cup triumph in 1995, DStv has stated they are offering an option to “Get DStv Stream Access to watch the Springboks take on All Blacks in the RWC final forThe deal will run across just Friday and Saturday, with details highlighted below on how you can gain access, or you canWatch the RWC final like it’s R19.95. Sign up to DStv Stream Access for only R19.

The bronze final will be contested between Argentina, who were beaten 44-6 by New Zealand in the first semi-final, and England who were beaten 16-15 by South Africa in the second. The penultimate match of the tournament will be played at the same venue on Friday, 27 October.

Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Sam Whitelock, 20 Dalton Papali’i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff headtopics.com

Substitutes: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Jasper Wiese, 23 Willie le RouxFact of the Day: Did you know there are seven different types of twins – 27 October 2023

