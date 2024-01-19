How to Revive Drooping Houseplants

The holiday feeling quickly evaporates when you arrive home to drooping houseplants. Not to worry because here are some simple steps that will perk them up again. Give them a good soak. Put them into the bath filled with about 5cm of water and leave them in there until the potting soil is completely moist. You can speed up the process by moistening the topsoil. Another option is to use a hand-held shower and gently soak the plants.

This also washes off the dust that may have accumulated on the leaves. If the rain is falling put the pots outside to soak. Wipe the leaves with a soft, damp cloth to get rid of dust. Allow the plants to drain well after soaking. Cut away dead foliage and flowers and trim into shape. When you next water the plants, feed a liquid fertiliser at half strength and repeat every two weeks until you see new growth, then reduce feeding to once a month. Next time around, try these forgiving plants that survive neglect: ZZ plant (Zamioculcas) is one of the hardiest plants around and stylish into the bargai





BoksburgNews » / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anticipated Revival of South African Real Estate Market in 2024The South African real estate market is expected to revive in 2024 due to a drop in the repo rate leading to lower mortgage rates. There is a possibility of another rate increase in January before home loan interest rates start to moderate.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Palestinian envoy urges urgent steps for cessation of hostilitiesPalestinian U.N. envoy calls for urgent steps to create conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities after a week of vote delays and negotiations at the United Nations Security Council.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 37. / 51 Read more »

Steps to Protect Yourself and Your Family Financially in Medical EmergenciesLearn how to protect yourself and your family financially in the event of a medical emergency. Find out the steps you can take to ensure financial security.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Book on Perceptions and Paradigm Shifts for SuccessThe book explores the impact of perceptions on our situations and emphasizes the need for paradigm shifts to bring about true change. It provides strategies for long-term success and offers ten actionable steps for a more successful life and career.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

South Africa's Intelligence Bill Raises ConcernsSouth Africa is taking steps to address the misuse of intelligence services by former president Jacob Zuma. However, some proposals in the new bill are raising concerns about potential new abuses.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

How to Revive Drooping HouseplantsLearn simple steps to revive drooping houseplants and keep them healthy.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »