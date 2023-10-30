How to keep your cat from ruining your leather furniture

Africa Fact of the Day: Springboks are the first national team to win four Rugby World Cups – 30 October 2023
Africa Fact of the Day: Springboks are the first national team to win four Rugby World Cups – 30 October 2023
Scratch guards help prevent your cat from harming your leather couch. You can replace them when they get worn out.
Africa Fact of the Day: Springboks are the first national team to win four Rugby World Cups – 30 October 2023
Africa Fact of the Day: Springboks are the first national team to win four Rugby World Cups – 30 October 2023