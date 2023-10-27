How to get unlimited Two Oceans Aquarium visits

For a once-off fee, you or a loved one can receive awesome Aquarium perks, such as unlimited visits for an entire year, discounts on experiences, invitations to special events, and more!An aquarium membership is perfect for the entire family, and whether you become a member yourself or decide to gift a membership to your loved one, it’s a decision you will not regret.

Two Oceans Aquarium members can visit the aquarium as often as they like for a year. This awesome perk extends from the day their membership commences until the 365th day of the membership, where they’ll have the option of renewing their membership at a discounted rate.

There are always new things to see, do and experience at the Two Oceans Aquarium, and membership is the best way to take full advantage of it all! Between new animals being brought in and old animals being released, there’s always something new to see. headtopics.com

Whether you’re interested in trying a PADI Discover Scuba Diving Experience, seeing how things work on a behind-the-scenes tour, or maybe you’d like to spend the day with rockhopper penguins, now’s your chance to complete your bucket list. All of these amazing activities are available at a discounted price for aquarium members.or visit the aquarium’s Visitor Centre in person the next time you are at the Two Oceans Aquarium.

Existing members can renew their membership for another year at a discounted rate, while aquarium visitors can upgrade their day ticket to a membership after their visit. Please keep the ticket stub as proof of purchase.Become a Two Oceans Aquarium member and start your year-long underwater adventure today! headtopics.com

