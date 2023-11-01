How to consider your offshore investment strategy

ADRIAAN PASK: Currently what we see in the industry is quite a lot of new investment money flows. We’ve seen a lot of foreign direct investment leaving the country – and obviously, that’s part of the broader risk-off trade bringing money back to home countries, etc, investing more conservatively.

CIARAN RYAN: I imagine that there are other factors that you’ve got to consider when you are thinking of investing offshore. There’s tax, there’s estate planning and various other considerations. What factors should there be to consider?

But more closely related to our offshore discussion is that estate planning becomes quite complicated when you start investing a portion of your assets abroad. So to say that you think the prospects are better on nominal terms might be true, but on an after-tax basis it might actually be untrue.

ADRIAAN PASK: Yes, I would absolutely be in that camp because what we see at the moment is a large portion of the assets flowing offshore because of these concerns. Those things are typically not very good sources for making good investment decisions. We’ve had this chat before – quite often actually – and it can be quite toxic to the outcome.

There is no way that a fund manager with thousands of clients can be aware of the needs of specific investors. So they don’t know your local liabilities – you referred to this in your introduction – and they don’t know what your personal situation is with regard to what you need over the short term in terms of cash assets, what your needs are long term, are you emigrating, etc.

South Africa Headlines Read more: MONEYWEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: Siya and Jacques: a masterclass in soft power and modern masculinityAdriaan Basson | Siya and Jacques: a masterclass in soft power and modern masculinity

Source: News24 | Read more »

NEWS24: Who will rule South Africa? Join Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter for book launchWEBINAR | Who will rule South Africa? Join Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter for book launch

Source: News24 | Read more »

NEWS24: Adriaan's top 10 reads of the day | Boks back in town, TikTok 'doc' cleared, DStv billing blunderAdriaan's top 10 reads of the day | Boks back in town, TikTok 'doc' cleared, DStv billing blunder

Source: News24 | Read more »

NEWS24: Adriaan's top 10 reads of the day | A R57bn headache, Rassie back as Bok coach, Public Protector GcalekaAdriaan's top 10 reads of the day | A R57bn headache, Rassie back as Bok coach, Public Protector Gcaleka

Source: News24 | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: Old Mutual pumps liquidity into rand stablecoin ZARPOld Mutual Wealth and Inves Capital have announced they will be pumping liquidity into rand stablecoin ZARP.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: Enhance your investment strategy with Sasfin's fixed deposit productsPromoted | Learn how Sasfin's notice and fixed deposit products can provide stability, growth and attractive returns.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »