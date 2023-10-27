How to choose the right for your child school according to experts

Everyone wants to give their children the best, and that doesn’t come cheap, especially with the exorbitant prices of private schooling. Many parents opt for the best government schools they can afford, even if they’re outside their school district.

Private school education in Gauteng can cost up to R100 000 per year for primary school learners and up to R185 000 for high school learners. In the Western Cape, where costs range from R85 000 to R122 000 depending on the school level, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to afford a quality education that will prepare your child for an increasingly uncertain future.

What adds to the confusion and frustration is the disparity in cost between different private schools in the same region. The public school system is equally confusing when it comes to fees, as public school fees are set by School Governing Bodies (SGBs).Get 14 days free to read all the stories on SNL24.com. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: KickOffMagazine »

Money is worried right nowDavid Shapiro of Sasfin on factors that have been destabilising markets today, geopolitical risk hanging in the balance and inflation concerns still affecting market sentiments. Read more ⮕

National Assembly passing climate change bill 'a step in the right direction'National Assembly passing climate change bill 'a step in the right direction' Read more ⮕

‘Meghan Markle was right’: SA X users slam British mediaSouth Africans are now comparing Bongi Mbonambi to Meghan Markle who was also dragged mercilessly by British media. Read more ⮕

Turffontein preview: Trainer Tony Peter has the right DefenderMain Defender showed his improvement when making a field of top division runners look second rate in the Betway Joburg Spring Challenge. Read more ⮕

Khanye believes Pitso is still the right man for ChiefsJunior Khanye believes Kaizer Chiefs should have brought in Pitso Mosimane while he was on the market earlier this year. Read more ⮕

Can Chiefs get it right this time after blunders?Can Chiefs get it right this time after blunders? Read more ⮕