Mazakole Mapimpi leads the celebrations of the Boks winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images/Getty Imageshave each won the World Cup three times — the Boks in 1995, 2007 and 2019 and the All Blacks in 1987, 2011 and 2015.

New Zealand, captained by David Kirk, were the hot favourites and they duly went on to win the inaugural tournament by beating France 29-9 in the final at Eden Park.In the final, Kirk, John Kirwin and Michael Jones scored tries, with Grant Fox slotting four penalties, a conversion and a drop-goal. Pierre Berbizier scored France’s try, with Didier Camberabero successful with the conversion and a penalty.The Boks face the New Zealand haka before the World Cup final in 1995.

The Boks were in Pool A; they started the tournament with a shock 27-18 win against the defending champions, Australia, and followed it up with wins against Romania (21-8) and Canada (20-0). The team included super stars like Bryan Habana, Jaque Fourie, Schalk Burger, Victor Matfield and Os du Randt, who was also a winner in 1995. headtopics.com

In the final, against England, the Boks won 15-6 with Percy Montgomery converting four penalties and Frans Steyn one. Johnny Wilkinson kicked two penalties for England.Richie McCaw of the All Blacks lifts the Webb Ellis Cup after the 2011 final. Picture: Sandra Mu/Getty Images)

The All Blacks powered through Pool A beating Tonga (41-10), Japan (83-7), France (37-17) and Canada (79-15).

