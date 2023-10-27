How Radebe inspired John Obi to play football at highest level

The former Nigeria international says watching Radebe play inspired him to play football at the highest level as he went to on to star for the likes of Chelsea FC, Middlesbrough and Trabzonspor.

“It’s special to bring the trophy here for the first time. It’s great to showcase the Europa trophy here in South Africa. It’s special and a great feeling and it’s also about inspiration,” said the 36-year-old Mikel, who has won the Uefa Europa League and the Uefa Champions League with Chelsea.“This man (Radebe) right besides me inspired me. I watched him play while growing up and I wanted to play in the English Premier League just like he did.

Mikel, who has a history with South Africa having spent some time with Ajax Cape Town (now known as Cape Town Spurs) during his youth days, believes his time with the club helped pave a good future for him.Even it was not long, Mikel says the structures and professionalism at Ajax helped him to know what is expected from a player when he got to Europe. And he adds that local football should continue to be improved and that will help the next generation of footballers. headtopics.com

“I spent some of my youth camps here. I lived in Cape Town for like four months with Ajax Cape Town. It was great, the facilities were also great and the atmosphere. It kind of helped me growing up,” he continued.

“We just have to continue to improve our football locally, and by doing that, we will be able to provide nice environments for our youths and academies to be able to improve so that when they get to Europe they already know what is like to be a professional.” headtopics.com

