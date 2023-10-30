HEAD TOPICS

How much you will pay for petrol and diesel INLAND from Wednesday

TheSAnews

The Central Energy Fund has confirmed the new prices for petrol and diesel which will take effect from midnight on Tuesday, 31 October.

News Source

TheSAnews

Image: Pixabay Image: PixabayChildren born to FOREIGN parents can qualify for SA citizenship5 ways to renew your vehicle license online‘Carrots improve eyesight’: 8 common MYTHS debunkedTonight on Smoke and Mirrors: He has to admit to himself that he is a hypocrite

Image: Pixabay Image: PixabayChildren born to FOREIGN parents can qualify for SA citizenship5 ways to renew your vehicle license online‘Carrots improve eyesight’: 8 common MYTHS debunkedTonight on Smoke and Mirrors: He has to admit to himself that he is a hypocrite

South Africa Headlines

Read more:TheSAnews »