MTN’s network capital expenditure (capex) for the year ended December 2022 totalled R15.3 billion, while the runner-up Vodacom spent R11.2 billion.However, its network capex makes Cell C’s look minuscule. Cell C reported a network investment figure of R224 million, up from R195 million the previous year.

Douglas Cragie Stevenson, then-Cell C CEO, said they gave up on competing with Vodacom and MTN on capex because it was impossible to match them. MTN provides Cell C with a “virtual radio access network” for its prepaid and mobile virtual network operator subscribers. At the same time, Cell C’s contract customers roam on Vodacom’s network.

The chart below compares the capital that South Africa’s mobile operators have spent on their networks over the past year. To fight Eskom load-shedding, mobile network operators rolled out generators and battery backups at their towers to ensure their networks stay online through power cuts.on batteries. headtopics.com

