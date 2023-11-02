How Much 'Sacking' Ten Hag Would Cost Man Utd

With pressure mounting on Erik ten Hag after Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, reports have emerged explaining how much the Red Devils would need to pay the Dutchman if they were to sack him now. The 20-time English giants have endured a difficult start to the 2023/24 campaign, having already suffered eight defeats across all competitions.

The poor performances from the team have led to questions being asked about Ten Hag's future in Manchester, with fans concerned about some things the Dutchman has said in recent days. Just days ago, the 53-year-old stated he will never be able to get United to play the style of football he implemented at Ajax Amsterdam due to the differences in player profiles. has reported that the board would need to fork out £15 million (R337 million) to terminate his deal in England.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: How much Ten Hag's sacking could cost Man Utd 'revealed'How much Ten Hag's sacking could cost Man Utd 'revealed'

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: How much Ten Hag's sacking could cost Man Utd 'revealed'How much Ten Hag's sacking could cost Man Utd 'revealed'

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »

SOCCER_LADUMA: My Problem With Ex-Man Utd PlayersMy Problem With Ex-Man Utd Players

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

SOCCER_LADUMA: Why Bellingham 'Snubbed' Man Utd TransferWhy Bellingham 'Snubbed' Man Utd Transfer

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

SOCCER_LADUMA: Man Utd's Onana 'Makes' Big AFCON DecisionMan Utd's Onana 'Makes' Big AFCON Decision

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »