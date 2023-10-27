How MetSolar is helping Miami Canners get off the Eskom grid

MetSolar is an independent energy provider that offers high-quality, grid-tied solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, solar off-grid systems, and solar-diesel hybrid plants for commercial and industrial applications.

Miami Canners is a 39-year-old business that is known for its delicious jams, pickles, relishes, and a wide variety of other products that are either tinned or bottled.Reduce its energy consumption from the gridReduce its carbon footprintHowever, there was a catch – it wanted to do this through a phased approach.Miami Canners’ production processes rely heavily on electricity, which is why it turned to MetSolar as load-shedding and general outages became more persistent in recent years.

Phase 2 was completed this year and saw MetSolar reduce Miami Canners’ reliance on costly diesel generators with a solar hybrid system. As it is a hybrid system, it allows for fallback on generators when needed – for example, if the batteries are depleted. headtopics.com

This provides automated load control, alarms and notifications, automated energy management, and much more.

