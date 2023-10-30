How many current Springboks could make it to 2027 RWC?

The Springboks are understandably basking in the glory of winning the 2023 World Cup, and will do so for quite some time, with a trophy tour across South Africa planned to take place in the coming days.

However, it’s still a very interesting exercise to look at which Springboks could still make it to the next showpiece event when South Africa go on the hunt for the remarkable feat of winning three World Cup titles on the bounce.While several players will be well into their thirties by then, the truth is that many could still be available in four year’s time.

Ages at 2027 RWC of current Springbok backs: 9: Faf de Klerk 35 / Jaden Hendrikse 27 / Grant Williams 31; 10: Handre Pollard 33 / Manie Libbok 30; 11: Cheslin Kolbe 33, 12: Damian de Allende 34 / Andre Esterhuizen 33; 13: Jessse Kriel 33 / Lukhanyo Am 33, Canan Moodie 23; 14: Kurt-Lee Arendse 31; 15: Damian Willemse 29Makazole Mapimpi 37, Cobus Reinach 37, Willie le Roux 38 headtopics.com

Current Bok forwards: 1: Steven Kitshoff 35 / Ox Nche 32; 2: Bongi Mbonambi 36 / Malcolm Marx 33, 3: Frans Malherbe 36 / Vincent Koch 37, 4: Eben Etzebeth 35 / RG Snyman 32, 5: Franco Mostert 35 / Jean Kleyn 34 / Marvin Orie 34, 6: Siya Kolisi 36 / Marco van Staden 32, 7: Pieter-Steph du Toit 35 / 8: Jasper Wiese 31 / Kwagga Smith 34It certainly makes for interesting reading, and when considering many new young players will undoubtedly come into the mix, it’s clear that the Springboks could be...

The tour will start in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto – concluding at FNB Stadium – on Thursday, 2 November, and take in Cape Town (Friday, 3 November) and Durban (Saturday, 4 November) before concluding in the Eastern Cape (East London) on Sunday, 5 November. headtopics.com

