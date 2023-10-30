How hydrocarbon investments are turning around Uganda’s economy

In normal times, an economic event with the potential to raise millions out of poverty, and with the opportunity to transform the fortunes of a country, would be considered a minor miracle. This is especially so if such a transformation was happening in Africa.

That is what Uganda's new oil and gas development is on course to do. When commercial production starts, it will add an estimated $1.8bn to the Treasury while also driving increased taxation, be a boost to local industry and provide jobs for thousands of Ugandans.

Yet it seems we must not be in normal times, or certainly that this project is not being treated normally. For despite the huge impact this development will have on the future prospects of millions of Ugandans,Many in Western countries have sought to undermine what is happening, even though their reliance on fossil fuel and their own countries’ recent enthusiasm to start new oil and gas extraction projects continues unabated. NGOs have shamelessly called for a cancellation of the entire project. headtopics.com

I am writing this in Cape Town, overlooking Table Mountain and near Robben Island and the Cape of Good Hope. A few days ago, the city was host to African Energy Week. It means that, with the knowledge of South Africa’s own history, it is hard not to marvel at the irony of the hypocrisy with which those in the West are utilising the same oldLast week’s meeting was an important moment.

In Uganda, from the start of production and for the next 25 years, our new oil and gas development will provide a $40bn boost to the country’s economy. This year:10 newly accredited oil and gas training institutes running courses,This will take place as companies from within the districts surrounding the main extraction sites are used to secure goods and services.In a country where the annual wage is around $1,000 a year, a generational change is occurring. headtopics.com

