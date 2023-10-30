– how Eskom managed to suspend load shedding for so long

Power utility Eskom announced on Sunday that load shedding is back in full swing, with outages returning at stage 2 and stage 3 until further notice.

After this, stage 2 and stage 3 load shedding would be rotated in the familial pattern (stage 3 from 16h00 to 05h00 and stage 2 from 05h00 to 16h00) According to independent energy analyst Pieter Jordaan, last week represented the best performance in over 400 days.

“For context: (the prior week) required 118 GWh of peaking energy but (last week) had already recorded 223 GWh of peaking by Friday.Eskom employed double the annual average level of Open Cycle Gas Turbine peaking last week to make the extended suspension possible“(Eskom) also set a new record by breaching the emergency margin of 2.2 GW for three consecutive days, starting on Tuesday,24 October,” Jordaan said. headtopics.com

This lower demand has been attributed to both a more conscientious consumer and a major boost from rooftop solar installations, which have doubled this year so far.

