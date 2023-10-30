How environmental conservation is being inspired among Matatiele youth

In the picturesque region of Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, an organisation called Environmental and Rural Solutions (ERS) has been quietly making a profound impact for the past 21 years.

“Springs in the area that have been dormant for years are reappearing, there is a noticeable recovery of the wetlands and grasslands and a reduction in soil erosion.” ERS and the Ecochamps programme are shining examples of how investing in human capital and engaging with local communities can have a lasting and positive impact on both the environment and the people it serves. Through combining local and scientific knowledge, these initiatives are making a major contribution to conservation and empowering people.

Nicky McLeod, who is a co-founder and the director of operations and finance, and a driving force behind ERS, articulates their philosophy, “People often ask us why we don’t have nice infrastructure. We would rather train people and invest in human resources and skills rather than provide fancy infrastructure that will go to waste.” headtopics.com

In this cultural context, it is considered taboo for women to enter the kraal, a livestock enclosure. However, Phakamisa’s confidence shone brightly in a space predominantly occupied by men. What made this encounter even more exceptional was that she was allowed into the kraal because the community recognised the benefit of her presence.

But the unwavering support the ERS team gave her, and the belief they had in her and her fellow Ecochamps, empowered them to overcome their self-doubt. The Ecochamps’ ability to engage with their communities and provide insight not only helps in data collection but also strengthens the bond between ERS and the local population. headtopics.com

