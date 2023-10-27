How did Steve McQueen die? Here is the untold story

Steve McQueen, nicknamed King of Cool, was among the most sought-after Hollywood actors in the 1960s and 1970s. His life was cut short in 1980 after struggling to find treatment for his fatal ailment. How did Steve McQueen die?At the height of his career, Steve McQueen was among the highest-paid movie stars of his generation. His net worth was estimated to be $30 million at the time of his death in 1980 (equivalent to $100 million today).

In December 1979, McQueen was diagnosed with a rare form of fatal lung cancer called mesothelioma that had no cure. He had quit smoking and gone for antibiotic treatment in 1978 after developing a persistent chronic cough.

By February 1980, the cancer had spread, but American doctors told him nothing could be done to prolong his life. He then travelled to Rosarito Beach, Mexico, to try unconventional treatments, but they did not work. headtopics.com

Steve flew to Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, to undergo surgery to remove a huge abdominal tumour. He made the trip to Mexico despite American doctors telling him that his heart could not withstand a surgery of that magnitude.Mesothelioma is caused by exposure to asbestos. The actor was believed to have been exposed to the material during hisfilm production on movie sound stages insulated with asbestos.

