How can I watch the Rugby World Cup final FREE?

The Springboks will face the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final that will kick-off at 21:00 on Saturday 28 October 2023.

It will be the second time that the teams have contested a Rugby World Cup Final against each other after the 1995 match which saw the Springboks win 15-12 after extra time.However, a deal between the SABC and MultiChoice ensures that fans can watch the action live on SABC or “We feel and see the support, and even at our hotel one of our sponsors has a screen with all the messages of support,” said skipper Siya Kolisi.

"I don't think there's anywhere in the world where people go to the malls to watch our matches, and they do that in South Africa."As a team we are not only representing South Africa, but the whole African continent, and we appreciate the support."

The All Blacks notched a convincing 35-20 victory against the Boks in Auckland in the Rugby Championship, but the Springboks rebounded from that with a comprehensive 35-7 victory in their last outing at Twickenham before the RWC kicked off.“This is a completely different game to the last one,” said Davids.

"This is a completely different game to the last one," said Davids.

"Both teams would have learned lessons from our previous games, and the New Zealanders are playing much better rugby (than the last match we played against them). "If you look at the past, you'll fool yourself. So, the focus for us will be on what we need to do in order to be the best we can."

